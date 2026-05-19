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    Naval Health Clinic Lemoore – Keeping Warfighters in the Fight

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    UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Video by Bryan Gordon and Thomas Webster

    Medical Visual Information Directorate-NMLPDC

    Naval Health Clinic Lemoore is co-located with Navy Medicine Readiness & Training Command Lemoore abord Naval Air Station (NAS) Lemoore in Lemoore, California.

    This video shows how NHC Lemoore advances the readiness and health of the Navy and Marine Corps warfighters and beneficiaries. NHC Lemoore and its clinics provide high quality health care to 18,000 eligible beneficiaries at NAS Lemoore and NAS Fallon in Nevada. The command also provides dental care and medical administrative support to Navy, Marine Corps and international students at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), Defense Language Institute and the Center for Information Dominance in Monterey, California.

    For more information please go to: https://lemoore.tricare.mil/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 11:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007615
    VIRIN: 260518-N-N1526-1001
    PIN: 240042
    Filename: DOD_111717645
    Length: 00:04:08
    Location: US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

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    TAGS

    Lemoore
    Navy medicine
    readiness
    NAS Lemoore
    Military Medicine

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