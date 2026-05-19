Naval Health Clinic Lemoore – Keeping Warfighters in the Fight

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Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007615" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Naval Health Clinic Lemoore is co-located with Navy Medicine Readiness & Training Command Lemoore abord Naval Air Station (NAS) Lemoore in Lemoore, California.



This video shows how NHC Lemoore advances the readiness and health of the Navy and Marine Corps warfighters and beneficiaries. NHC Lemoore and its clinics provide high quality health care to 18,000 eligible beneficiaries at NAS Lemoore and NAS Fallon in Nevada. The command also provides dental care and medical administrative support to Navy, Marine Corps and international students at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), Defense Language Institute and the Center for Information Dominance in Monterey, California.



For more information please go to: https://lemoore.tricare.mil/