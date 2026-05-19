Police Week 2026 v.2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007613" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Keesler Air Force Base honored fallen officers and recognized current security forces personnel during Police Week, observed from May 11 to May 15. The week featured a series of events dedicated to commemorating those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty while highlighting the essential role of law enforcement in maintaining installation safety. Events included a memorial ceremony and training demonstrations, providing base personnel and local community members an opportunity to express their support for the men and women who serve in military law enforcement. (U.S. Air Force Video by Richard Meuse)