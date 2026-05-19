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    Police Week 2026 v.2

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    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Video by Richard Meuse 

    81st Training Wing

    Keesler Air Force Base honored fallen officers and recognized current security forces personnel during Police Week, observed from May 11 to May 15. The week featured a series of events dedicated to commemorating those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty while highlighting the essential role of law enforcement in maintaining installation safety. Events included a memorial ceremony and training demonstrations, providing base personnel and local community members an opportunity to express their support for the men and women who serve in military law enforcement. (U.S. Air Force Video by Richard Meuse)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 11:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007613
    VIRIN: 260520-F-GZ889-1002
    Filename: DOD_111717615
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Police Week 2026 v.2, by Richard Meuse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Keesler AFB
    Police Week 2026

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