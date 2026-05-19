U.S. Army and German Bundeswehr Worship Ceremony B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007605" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Col. Eric Dean, a command chaplain assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and Martin Schöling, a military chaplain with the Bundeswehr Joint Support Command, preach during a worship service in Bonn, Germany, May 19, 2026. Dean delivered a sermon to Bundeswehr soldiers to help strengthen partner relations while highlighting the importance of religious freedom. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Hatcher Oresic)