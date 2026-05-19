U.S. Army Col. Eric Dean, a command chaplain assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and Martin Schöling, a military chaplain with the Bundeswehr Joint Support Command, preach during a worship service in Bonn, Germany, May 19, 2026. Dean delivered a sermon to Bundeswehr soldiers to help strengthen partner relations while highlighting the importance of religious freedom. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Hatcher Oresic)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 10:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007605
|VIRIN:
|260519-A-XO150-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111717539
|Length:
|00:07:09
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army and German Bundeswehr Worship Ceremony B-Roll, by PV2 Robert Palmer Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.