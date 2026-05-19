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    U.S. Army and German Bundeswehr Worship Ceremony B-Roll

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    GERMANY

    05.18.2026

    Video by Pvt. Robert Palmer Jr 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Col. Eric Dean, a command chaplain assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and Martin Schöling, a military chaplain with the Bundeswehr Joint Support Command, preach during a worship service in Bonn, Germany, May 19, 2026. Dean delivered a sermon to Bundeswehr soldiers to help strengthen partner relations while highlighting the importance of religious freedom. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Hatcher Oresic)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 10:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007605
    VIRIN: 260519-A-XO150-1002
    Filename: DOD_111717539
    Length: 00:07:09
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

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    TAGS

    21st TSC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport

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