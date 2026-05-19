Strong Sergeants are the backbone of the Army. A Strong Sergeant is fit, ready, responsible and victorious.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 10:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007601
|VIRIN:
|260520-A-XQ291-8834
|Filename:
|DOD_111717471
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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