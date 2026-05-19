B CO, 249th Engineer Battalion (Prime Power) CBRM mission 4k b-roll at Cannelton Locks and Dam, Indiana

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007593" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

4k b-roll of U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 249th Engineer Battalion (Prime Power), conducting circuit breaker maintenance, May 12, 2026 at Cannelton Locks and Dam in Cannelton, Indiana. The soldiers, known as the "Black Lions," performed technical inspection and testing on critical electrical infrastructure to support the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District civil works operations and ensure uninterrupted river navigation. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)