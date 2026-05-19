B CO, 249th Engineer Battalion (Prime Power) CBRM mission 4k b-roll at Cannelton Locks and Dam, Indiana

4k b-roll of U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 249th Engineer Battalion (Prime Power), conducting circuit breaker maintenance, May 12, 2026 at Cannelton Locks and Dam in Cannelton, Indiana. The soldiers, known as the "Black Lions," performed technical inspection and testing on critical electrical infrastructure to support the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District civil works operations and ensure uninterrupted river navigation. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 09:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007593
|VIRIN:
|260512-A-PA223-1851
|Filename:
|DOD_111717459
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|CANNELTON, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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