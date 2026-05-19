U.S. Army and German Bundeswehr Worship Ceremony Interview

U.S. Army chaplain Col. Eric Dean speaks with chaplain Martin Schöling at a German Bundeswehr Worship Ceremony at Bonn, Germany, May 19, 2026
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 10:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1007586
|VIRIN:
|260519-A-DR666-9819
|Filename:
|DOD_111717345
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|BONN, NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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