(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army and German Bundeswehr Worship Ceremony Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BONN, NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN, GERMANY

    05.18.2026

    Video by Pvt. Hatcher Oresic 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army chaplain Col. Eric Dean speaks with chaplain Martin Schöling at a German Bundeswehr Worship Ceremony at Bonn, Germany, May 19, 2026

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 10:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007586
    VIRIN: 260519-A-DR666-9819
    Filename: DOD_111717345
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: BONN, NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army and German Bundeswehr Worship Ceremony Interview, by PV2 Hatcher Oresic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    21stTSC
    FirstInSupport
    21Strong

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video