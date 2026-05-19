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    Memorial Day Water Safety 2026 Message

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    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Video by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Heading to the lake this Memorial Day weekend? Make water safety part of your plans!

    Before you get into the water, hear an important reminder from Adam Taylor, park ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 09:08
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1007585
    VIRIN: 260520-A-GI410-8429
    Filename: DOD_111717344
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day Water Safety 2026 Message, by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    life jacket
    Water Safety
    boating safety
    swimmer safety

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