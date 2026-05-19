Memorial Day Water Safety 2026 Message

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007585" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Heading to the lake this Memorial Day weekend? Make water safety part of your plans!



Before you get into the water, hear an important reminder from Adam Taylor, park ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District.