Memorial Day Water Safety 2026 Message

Heading to the lake this Memorial Day weekend? Make water safety part of your plans!
Before you get into the water, hear an important reminder from Adam Taylor, park ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 09:08
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1007585
|VIRIN:
|260520-A-GI410-8429
|Filename:
|DOD_111717344
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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