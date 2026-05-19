The 2026 Marine Corps Historic Half Marathon: Highlight Reel

U.S. Marines, participants, and spectators take part in the 2026 Marine Corps Historic Half in Fredericksburg, Virginia, May 17, 2026. The Historic Half is a 13.1-mile race weaved throughout Historic Downtown Fredericksburg, home to over 200 businesses and several historic sites. The annual race generates community goodwill, fosters public relations, and increases advocacy for individual health while emphasizing the Marine Corps’ warrior ethos. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 10:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007583
|VIRIN:
|260517-M-HK323-6559
|Filename:
|DOD_111717342
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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