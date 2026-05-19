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    The 2026 Marine Corps Historic Half Marathon: Highlight Reel

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    FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    U.S. Marines, participants, and spectators take part in the 2026 Marine Corps Historic Half in Fredericksburg, Virginia, May 17, 2026. The Historic Half is a 13.1-mile race weaved throughout Historic Downtown Fredericksburg, home to over 200 businesses and several historic sites. The annual race generates community goodwill, fosters public relations, and increases advocacy for individual health while emphasizing the Marine Corps’ warrior ethos. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 10:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007583
    VIRIN: 260517-M-HK323-6559
    Filename: DOD_111717342
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, The 2026 Marine Corps Historic Half Marathon: Highlight Reel, by LCpl Hannah Kear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Marine Corps Marathon
    Historic Half
    USMCNews
    2026 Historic Half

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