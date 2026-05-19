The 2026 Marine Corps Historic Half Marathon: Highlight Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007583" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines, participants, and spectators take part in the 2026 Marine Corps Historic Half in Fredericksburg, Virginia, May 17, 2026. The Historic Half is a 13.1-mile race weaved throughout Historic Downtown Fredericksburg, home to over 200 businesses and several historic sites. The annual race generates community goodwill, fosters public relations, and increases advocacy for individual health while emphasizing the Marine Corps’ warrior ethos. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear)