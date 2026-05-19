visit https://www.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Budget/ to learn more about how the Building Infrastructure Not Paperwork initiative is providing USACE districts with a steady budgeting system that separates employee salaries from project costs.
*Portions of this video uses AI generated content:
00:00 - 00:07 - Office workers getting up from their seats and walking out
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 08:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1007582
|VIRIN:
|260520-A-OI229-3341
|Filename:
|DOD_111717332
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Our “Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork” District Salary Transparency initiative, explained:, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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