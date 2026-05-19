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    Our “Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork” District Salary Transparency initiative, explained:

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    visit https://www.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Budget/ to learn more about how the Building Infrastructure Not Paperwork initiative is providing USACE districts with a steady budgeting system that separates employee salaries from project costs.

    *Portions of this video uses AI generated content:
    00:00 - 00:07 - Office workers getting up from their seats and walking out

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 08:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007582
    VIRIN: 260520-A-OI229-3341
    Filename: DOD_111717332
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    Assistant Secretary of the Army (Civil Works)
    USACE
    Building Infrastructure Not Paperwork

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