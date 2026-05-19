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    B-Roll: Senior U.S. Army leaders visit Lithuania to engage with Soldiers at conclusion of Project Flytrap

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    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    05.14.2026

    Video by Sgt. Nicodemus Taylor 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army senior leaders and civilian officials interact with Soldiers and industry vendors during the distinguished visitor day of Project Flytrap at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 15, 2026. Flytrap is a multinational operation that aims to help the U.S. and allies address the proliferation of drones on the battlefield by evaluating commercial solutions that can operate within NATO’s existing air defense networks. From April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces will conduct Project Flytrap as part of a series of linked exercises, including Sword 26, Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response, which transform experimentation into capability. During Project Flytrap, Soldiers integrate counter-unmanned systems, AI-enabled command and control, and live data networks to move faster, decide faster, and fight more effectively across all domains. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nicodemus Taylor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 08:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007575
    VIRIN: 260517-A-NS115-1002
    Filename: DOD_111717211
    Length: 00:08:41
    Location: PABRADE, LT

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, B-Roll: Senior U.S. Army leaders visit Lithuania to engage with Soldiers at conclusion of Project Flytrap, by SGT Nicodemus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VCorps
    SaberStrike
    StrongerTogether
    EuropeAfricaInnovation
    Sword26
    196Sharpshooters

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