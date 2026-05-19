Spotlight on Mental Health: A Guardian’s perspective

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007565" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Brig. Gen. (Ret) Nick Hague discusses Guardian well-being, his time as a U.S. Space Force leader and what it means to be a retired NASA astronaut. “I don’t think it’s possible to overstate the importance of mental health in the holistic approach that the Space Force is trying to take in its support to its guardians,” said Hague.



In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, this May, we are highlighting perspectives on mental health from across the Air Force Medical Service and beyond. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)