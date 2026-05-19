Brig. Gen. (Ret) Nick Hague discusses Guardian well-being, his time as a U.S. Space Force leader and what it means to be a retired NASA astronaut. “I don’t think it’s possible to overstate the importance of mental health in the holistic approach that the Space Force is trying to take in its support to its guardians,” said Hague.
In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, this May, we are highlighting perspectives on mental health from across the Air Force Medical Service and beyond. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 07:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007565
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-WY218-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111717165
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spotlight on Mental Health: A Guardian’s perspective, by Megan Hearst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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