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    Powering the Ohio River: The "Black Lions" on mission

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    CANNELTON, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Cannelton, Ind. - U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 249th Engineer Battalion (Prime Power), conduct circuit breaker maintenance, May 12, 2026 at Cannelton Locks and Dam in Cannelton, Indiana. The soldiers, know as the "Black Lions," performed technical inspection and testing on critical electrical infrastructure to support the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District civil works operations and ensure uninterrupted river navigation. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 07:13
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1007562
    VIRIN: 260512-A-PA223-7156
    Filename: DOD_111717143
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: CANNELTON, INDIANA, US

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    This work, Powering the Ohio River: The "Black Lions" on mission, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Ohio River
    cannelton locks and dam
    USACE
    249th Engineer Battalion (Prime Power)
    CBRM

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