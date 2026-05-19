The 8th Fighter Wing participates in Beverly Sentinel 26-3 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 18-20, 2026. Beverly Sentinel 26-3 is a routine, recurring training event designed to test and validate Kunsan Air Base's command and control processes during simulated contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 05:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007557
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-TF632-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_111717083
|Length:
|00:04:58
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bev. Sent. 26-3 exercise B-roll, by SSgt Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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