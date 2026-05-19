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    Bev. Sent. 26-3 exercise B-roll

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    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.20.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker 

    8th Fighter Wing

    The 8th Fighter Wing participates in Beverly Sentinel 26-3 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 18-20, 2026. Beverly Sentinel 26-3 is a routine, recurring training event designed to test and validate Kunsan Air Base's command and control processes during simulated contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 05:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007557
    VIRIN: 260520-F-TF632-5001
    Filename: DOD_111717083
    Length: 00:04:58
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

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    This work, Bev. Sent. 26-3 exercise B-roll, by SSgt Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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