The Vanguard Crucible is the 16th Special Troops Battalion’s signature competitive event — a physically and mentally demanding challenge designed to test Soldiers’ endurance, teamwork, technical proficiency, and resilience. It serves as both a readiness assessment and a morale‑building tradition within the battalion.
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 05:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007555
|VIRIN:
|251016-A-FA699-7381
|Filename:
|DOD_111717081
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 16th STB - Vanguard Crucible Recap, by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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