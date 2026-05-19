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    16th STB - Vanguard Crucible Recap

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    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.16.2025

    Video by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    The Vanguard Crucible is the 16th Special Troops Battalion’s signature competitive event — a physically and mentally demanding challenge designed to test Soldiers’ endurance, teamwork, technical proficiency, and resilience. It serves as both a readiness assessment and a morale‑building tradition within the battalion.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 05:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007555
    VIRIN: 251016-A-FA699-7381
    Filename: DOD_111717081
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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    This work, 16th STB - Vanguard Crucible Recap, by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    team work
    Resilience
    Baumholder
    vanguard
    Challenge
    squad

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