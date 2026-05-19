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    3/12 Conducts HIMARS Live Fire Training

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    JAPAN

    05.20.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kylee DiSanto 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, fire a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during a live fire training event at the Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, May 20, 2026. HIMARS training at Camp Fuji offers unique advantages, including realistic training terrain, adequate range capacity, and specialized infrastructure necessary to safely and effectively support HIMARS operations. This training validates Camp Fuji’s capability to support long-range fires and reflects our commitment to maintaining readiness and maximizing deterrence in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kylee Disanto)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 04:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007552
    VIRIN: 260520-M-UT371-1001
    Filename: DOD_111717068
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 3/12 Conducts HIMARS Live Fire Training, by LCpl Kylee DiSanto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    CAMP FUJI, HIMARS, FORWARD DEPLOYED, LIVE-FIRE, TRAINING, 3RD MARDIV

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