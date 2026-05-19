3/12 Conducts HIMARS Live Fire Training

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, fire a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during a live fire training event at the Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, May 20, 2026. HIMARS training at Camp Fuji offers unique advantages, including realistic training terrain, adequate range capacity, and specialized infrastructure necessary to safely and effectively support HIMARS operations. This training validates Camp Fuji’s capability to support long-range fires and reflects our commitment to maintaining readiness and maximizing deterrence in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kylee Disanto)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 04:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007552
|VIRIN:
|260520-M-UT371-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111717068
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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