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    Bev. Sent. 26-3: 8th SFS and 8th CPTS respond to a simulated mass casualty exercise

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    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.20.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Service members from the 8th Security Forces Squadron and 8th Comptroller Squadron respond to a simulated mass casualty exercise during Beverly Sentinel 26-3 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 20, 2026. This iteration of the Beverly Sentinel exercise series focuses on evaluating the wing's ability to maintain base operations and sustain airpower projection under simulated contested conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 05:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007551
    VIRIN: 260520-F-ER993-3001
    Filename: DOD_111717067
    Length: 00:04:48
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

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