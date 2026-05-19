Bev. Sent. 26-3: 8th SFS and 8th CPTS respond to a simulated mass casualty exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007551" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Service members from the 8th Security Forces Squadron and 8th Comptroller Squadron respond to a simulated mass casualty exercise during Beverly Sentinel 26-3 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 20, 2026. This iteration of the Beverly Sentinel exercise series focuses on evaluating the wing's ability to maintain base operations and sustain airpower projection under simulated contested conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)