Bev. Sent. 26-3: 8th SFS and 8th CPTS respond to a simulated mass casualty exercise

U.S. Air Force Service members from the 8th Security Forces Squadron and 8th Comptroller Squadron respond to a simulated mass casualty exercise during Beverly Sentinel 26-3 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 20, 2026. This iteration of the Beverly Sentinel exercise series focuses on evaluating the wing's ability to maintain base operations and sustain airpower projection under simulated contested conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 05:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007551
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-ER993-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111717067
|Length:
|00:04:48
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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