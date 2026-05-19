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    What is the WIT?

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    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.19.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing support exercise Beverly Sentinel 26-3 as Wing Inspection Team members at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 20, 2026. Bev. Sent. 26-3 focused on refining communication and emergency processes while honing Ability to Survive and Operate capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 05:27
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1007550
    VIRIN: 260520-F-ER993-7225
    Filename: DOD_111717050
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

    Video Analytics

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    This work, What is the WIT?, by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    readiness
    8th CES
    8th MDG
    exercise
    Bev. Sent. 26-3

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