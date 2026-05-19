What is the WIT?

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing support exercise Beverly Sentinel 26-3 as Wing Inspection Team members at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 20, 2026. Bev. Sent. 26-3 focused on refining communication and emergency processes while honing Ability to Survive and Operate capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 05:27
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1007550
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-ER993-7225
|Filename:
|DOD_111717050
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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