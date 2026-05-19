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    MAREX 2026 opening ceremony

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    COTABATO, MINDANAO, PHILIPPINES

    05.17.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26 and Philippine Marine Corps marines participate in the opening ceremony of Marine Exercise 2026 near Cotabato City, Mindanao, Philippines, March 18, 2026. MRF-D 26’s participation in MAREX demonstrates our readiness to operate alongside partners and allies throughout the Pacific, enhancing our collective ability to respond to any crisis or natural disaster. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 04:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007547
    VIRIN: 260520-M-ST088-2001
    PIN: 253413
    Filename: DOD_111717013
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: COTABATO, MINDANAO, PH

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    This work, MAREX 2026 opening ceremony, by SSgt Bryant Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MAREX
    MRF-D
    MRF-SEA
    Philippines
    USMC
    MAREX 2026

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