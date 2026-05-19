MAREX 2026 opening ceremony

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26 and Philippine Marine Corps marines participate in the opening ceremony of Marine Exercise 2026 near Cotabato City, Mindanao, Philippines, March 18, 2026. MRF-D 26’s participation in MAREX demonstrates our readiness to operate alongside partners and allies throughout the Pacific, enhancing our collective ability to respond to any crisis or natural disaster. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 04:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007547
|VIRIN:
|260520-M-ST088-2001
|PIN:
|253413
|Filename:
|DOD_111717013
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|COTABATO, MINDANAO, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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