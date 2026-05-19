MAREX 2026 opening ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007547" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26 and Philippine Marine Corps marines participate in the opening ceremony of Marine Exercise 2026 near Cotabato City, Mindanao, Philippines, March 18, 2026. MRF-D 26’s participation in MAREX demonstrates our readiness to operate alongside partners and allies throughout the Pacific, enhancing our collective ability to respond to any crisis or natural disaster. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez)