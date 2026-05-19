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    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault

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    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    05.17.2026

    Video by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Multinational partners execute an air assault during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 17, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 03:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007544
    VIRIN: 260517-A-MA645-2001
    Filename: DOD_111716927
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

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    This work, Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault, by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Salaknib
    Philippines
    25th Infantry Division
    interoperability
    Salaknib 2026
    SK26

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