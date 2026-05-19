Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault

Multinational partners execute an air assault during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 17, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 03:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007544
|VIRIN:
|260517-A-MA645-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111716927
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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