Drone footage taken during an Unmanned Systems Basic Drone Operators Course at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, May 20, 2026. The event highlights the Expeditionary Operations Training Group’s Unmanned Systems Branch as it advances adaptive manufacturing, enhances drone simulation capabilities, and reinforces the safety driven, defensive focus of emerging technologies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 02:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007543
|VIRIN:
|260520-M-DY477-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111716926
|Length:
|00:06:42
|Location:
|CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, III MEF Marines refine unmanned systems skills during operators Course at Camp Schwab, by Cpl Giovanni Navarrette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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