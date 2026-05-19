III MEF Marines refine unmanned systems skills during operators Course at Camp Schwab

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007543" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Drone footage taken during an Unmanned Systems Basic Drone Operators Course at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, May 20, 2026. The event highlights the Expeditionary Operations Training Group’s Unmanned Systems Branch as it advances adaptive manufacturing, enhances drone simulation capabilities, and reinforces the safety driven, defensive focus of emerging technologies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette)