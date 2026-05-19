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    III MEF Marines refine unmanned systems skills during operators Course at Camp Schwab

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    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.19.2026

    Video by Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Drone footage taken during an Unmanned Systems Basic Drone Operators Course at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, May 20, 2026. The event highlights the Expeditionary Operations Training Group’s Unmanned Systems Branch as it advances adaptive manufacturing, enhances drone simulation capabilities, and reinforces the safety driven, defensive focus of emerging technologies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 02:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007543
    VIRIN: 260520-M-DY477-2001
    Filename: DOD_111716926
    Length: 00:06:42
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP

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    TAGS

    EOTG, Drones, Unmanned Systems, III MEF, Media, News

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