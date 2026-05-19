Beverly Sentinel 26-3: 8th SFS responds to simulated mass casualty event

Members assigned to the 8th Security Forces Squadron responds to a simulated mass casualty event during Beverly Sentinel 26-3 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 20, 2026. Beverly Sentinel 26-3 is a routine, recurring training event designed to test and validate the base’s command and control processes during simulated contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dylan Maher)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 03:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007542
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-JD534-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111716882
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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