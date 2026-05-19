Yokota Air Base held their annual Friendship Festival from May 16-17. This is the 50th anniversary of the festival honoring the continuing partnership of the United States and Japan.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 23:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1007537
|VIRIN:
|260516-F-AR133-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111716784
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Air Base Friendship Festival 26, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.