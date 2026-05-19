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    Yokota Air Base Friendship Festival 26

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    JAPAN

    05.15.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base held their annual Friendship Festival from May 16-17. This is the 50th anniversary of the festival honoring the continuing partnership of the United States and Japan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 23:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007537
    VIRIN: 260516-F-AR133-1001
    Filename: DOD_111716784
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Yokota Air Base Friendship Festival 26, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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