8th SFS responds to simulated ground attack during Bev. Sent. 26-3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007535" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the 8th Security Forces Squadron respond to a simulated opposing forces attack during Beverly Sentinel 26-3 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 19, 2026. This realistic training environment pushes the Wolf Pack to adapt and overcome complex challenges, ensuring they are fully equipped to execute the mission under high-stress conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker)