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    8th SFS responds to simulated ground attack during Bev. Sent. 26-3

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    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.19.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Members of the 8th Security Forces Squadron respond to a simulated opposing forces attack during Beverly Sentinel 26-3 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 19, 2026. This realistic training environment pushes the Wolf Pack to adapt and overcome complex challenges, ensuring they are fully equipped to execute the mission under high-stress conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 03:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007535
    VIRIN: 260519-F-TF632-4501
    Filename: DOD_111716772
    Length: 00:05:04
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

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