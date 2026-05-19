8th SFS responds to simulated ground attack during Bev. Sent. 26-3

Members of the 8th Security Forces Squadron respond to a simulated opposing forces attack during Beverly Sentinel 26-3 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 19, 2026. This realistic training environment pushes the Wolf Pack to adapt and overcome complex challenges, ensuring they are fully equipped to execute the mission under high-stress conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 03:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007535
|VIRIN:
|260519-F-TF632-4501
|Filename:
|DOD_111716772
|Length:
|00:05:04
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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