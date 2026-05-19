The 8th Security Forces Squadron conducts simulated drone attack response during Beverly Sentinel 26-3. This iteration of the Beverly Sentinel exercise series focuses on evaluating the wing's ability to maintain base operations and sustain airpower projection under simulated contested conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 03:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007534
|VIRIN:
|260519-F-TF632-1209
|Filename:
|DOD_111716771
|Length:
|00:03:33
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th SFS conduct drone operations during Beverly Sentinel 26-3, by SSgt Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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