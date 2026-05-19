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    8th SFS conduct drone operations during Beverly Sentinel 26-3

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    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.19.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker 

    8th Fighter Wing

    The 8th Security Forces Squadron conducts simulated drone attack response during Beverly Sentinel 26-3. This iteration of the Beverly Sentinel exercise series focuses on evaluating the wing's ability to maintain base operations and sustain airpower projection under simulated contested conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 03:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007534
    VIRIN: 260519-F-TF632-1209
    Filename: DOD_111716771
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

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    This work, 8th SFS conduct drone operations during Beverly Sentinel 26-3, by SSgt Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Wolf Pack, Bev. Sent. 26-3, 8th Security Forces Squadron, 8th Fighter Wing, Readiness

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