This video covers some of Kadena's activities in 2025 and early 2026. It was used to highlight the work the team put in as the Air Force's largest combat wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 21:09
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1007529
|VIRIN:
|260515-F-IK699-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111716633
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kadena Air Base in review video 2026, by SSgt Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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