Kadena Air Base in review video 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007529" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video covers some of Kadena's activities in 2025 and early 2026. It was used to highlight the work the team put in as the Air Force's largest combat wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)