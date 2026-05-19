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    Kadena Air Base in review video 2026

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    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.14.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton 

    18th Wing

    This video covers some of Kadena's activities in 2025 and early 2026. It was used to highlight the work the team put in as the Air Force's largest combat wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 21:09
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1007529
    VIRIN: 260515-F-IK699-2001
    Filename: DOD_111716633
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena Air Base in review video 2026, by SSgt Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Team Kadena
    US Indo Pacific Command
    PACAF

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