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    Kadena Air Base Keystone Theater: National Anthem Video v2

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    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.14.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton 

    18th Wing

    Airmen of Team Kadena star in the Keystone Theater National Anthem video at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Team Kadena strives to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific through an agile, innovative, and ready force from Pacific Air Force’s premier air base. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 21:09
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1007528
    VIRIN: 260515-F-IK699-1001
    Filename: DOD_111716631
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

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    This work, Kadena Air Base Keystone Theater: National Anthem Video v2, by SSgt Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Team Kadena
    Free and Open Indo Pacfic
    18th Wing
    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base

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