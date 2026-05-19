Airmen of Team Kadena star in the Keystone Theater National Anthem video at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Team Kadena strives to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific through an agile, innovative, and ready force from Pacific Air Force’s premier air base. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 21:09
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1007528
|VIRIN:
|260515-F-IK699-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111716631
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kadena Air Base Keystone Theater: National Anthem Video v2, by SSgt Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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