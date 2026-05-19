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    Farewell to SSG Adam During Luncheon

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    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Video by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    Soldiers and leadership gather at a local establishment to celebrate farewell to Staff Sgt. Adam. During the event, Staff Sgt. Adam was presented with an Army Commendation Medal and a signed basketball as a token of appreciation for his dedicated service and leadership within the unit. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 20:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007524
    VIRIN: 260319-A-OQ489-6262
    Filename: DOD_111716593
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

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    This work, Farewell to SSG Adam During Luncheon, by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Department of the Army
    fortknox
    ARCG HHC
    ARCG - Army Reserve Careers Group
    Army photo
    arcg-hhc

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