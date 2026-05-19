Farewell to SSG Adam During Luncheon

Soldiers and leadership gather at a local establishment to celebrate farewell to Staff Sgt. Adam. During the event, Staff Sgt. Adam was presented with an Army Commendation Medal and a signed basketball as a token of appreciation for his dedicated service and leadership within the unit. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton).
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 20:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007524
|VIRIN:
|260319-A-OQ489-6262
|Filename:
|DOD_111716593
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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