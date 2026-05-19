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    SOCIAL: Screaming Eagles Showcase Air Assault Capabilities at Fort Campbell

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    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Enoch and Adams Guerrero

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducted an air assault demonstration at The Sabalauski Air Assault School during Week of the Eagles 2026 at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, May 16, 2026. Families and veterans observed sling-load operations, rappelling techniques and rotary-wing capabilities highlighting the division’s air assault mission readiness.

    (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Hector Acosta, Sgt. Joseph Enoch and Sgt. Adams Guerrero)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 19:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007523
    VIRIN: 260516-A-PG421-2036
    Filename: DOD_111716521
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

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    This work, SOCIAL: Screaming Eagles Showcase Air Assault Capabilities at Fort Campbell, by SGT Joseph Enoch and Adams Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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