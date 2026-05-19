Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducted an air assault demonstration at The Sabalauski Air Assault School during Week of the Eagles 2026 at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, May 16, 2026. Families and veterans observed sling-load operations, rappelling techniques and rotary-wing capabilities highlighting the division’s air assault mission readiness.
(U.S. Army video by Pfc. Hector Acosta, Sgt. Joseph Enoch and Sgt. Adams Guerrero)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 19:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1007523
|VIRIN:
|260516-A-PG421-2036
|Filename:
|DOD_111716521
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SOCIAL: Screaming Eagles Showcase Air Assault Capabilities at Fort Campbell, by SGT Joseph Enoch and Adams Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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