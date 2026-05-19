SOCIAL: Screaming Eagles Showcase Air Assault Capabilities at Fort Campbell

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007523" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducted an air assault demonstration at The Sabalauski Air Assault School during Week of the Eagles 2026 at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, May 16, 2026. Families and veterans observed sling-load operations, rappelling techniques and rotary-wing capabilities highlighting the division’s air assault mission readiness.



(U.S. Army video by Pfc. Hector Acosta, Sgt. Joseph Enoch and Sgt. Adams Guerrero)