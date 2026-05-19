Finding Purpose in Flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007521" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Senior Airman Kaylee Hess, an aeromedical evacuation technician with the 187th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, Wyoming Air National Guard, shares how military service helped her find purpose and confidence while caring for patients in the air. Hess reflects on the teamwork behind the aeromedical evacuation mission and what it means to help bring patients home safely. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Alderman)





Music by Mykola Sosin from Pixabay