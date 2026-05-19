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    Finding Purpose in Flight

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    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Jacqueline Alderman 

    153rd Airlift Wing

    Senior Airman Kaylee Hess, an aeromedical evacuation technician with the 187th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, Wyoming Air National Guard, shares how military service helped her find purpose and confidence while caring for patients in the air. Hess reflects on the teamwork behind the aeromedical evacuation mission and what it means to help bring patients home safely. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Alderman)


    Music by Mykola Sosin from Pixabay

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 19:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007521
    VIRIN: 260519-Z-KB070-8333
    Filename: DOD_111716474
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US

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    This work, Finding Purpose in Flight, by MSgt Jacqueline Alderman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AeroMedEvac
    Aeromedcial Evacuation
    air force
    Air National Guard
    service

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