Senior Airman Kaylee Hess, an aeromedical evacuation technician with the 187th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, Wyoming Air National Guard, shares how military service helped her find purpose and confidence while caring for patients in the air. Hess reflects on the teamwork behind the aeromedical evacuation mission and what it means to help bring patients home safely. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Alderman)
Music by Mykola Sosin from Pixabay
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 19:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1007521
|VIRIN:
|260519-Z-KB070-8333
|Filename:
|DOD_111716474
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Finding Purpose in Flight, by MSgt Jacqueline Alderman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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