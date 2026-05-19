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    Luke AFB Defenders Challenge B-Roll

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    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Video by Daniel Eby 

    56th Fighter Wing

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Arizona — RAW B-Roll U.S. Airmen from the 56th Security Forces Squadron and firefighters from the Luke Air Force Base Fire Department compete in a timed Defenders Challenge during National Police Week at Luke AFB, Arizona, Tuesday 12 May 2026. The multi-station athletic event tested participants' endurance, teamwork, and physical fitness through a series of stations, including a low crawl, ammunition can carry and press, tire flips, a simulated medical casualty carry, a tactical vehicle push, a sustained endurance run, and synchronized four-person push-ups. The annual competition serves to honor law enforcement heritage while fostering comradery and friendly competition among Luke AFB first responders. (U.S. Air Force video by [Daniel Eby]/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 19:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007520
    VIRIN: 260512-F-JH362-8633
    Filename: DOD_111716463
    Length: 00:10:41
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

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    This work, Luke AFB Defenders Challenge B-Roll, by Daniel Eby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    56th Fighter Wing
    56th Security Forces Squadron
    Defenders Challenge
    Luke Air Force Base (AFB)
    Police Week 2026
    Luke Air Force Base Firefighters

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