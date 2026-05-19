Luke AFB Defenders Challenge B-Roll

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Arizona — RAW B-Roll U.S. Airmen from the 56th Security Forces Squadron and firefighters from the Luke Air Force Base Fire Department compete in a timed Defenders Challenge during National Police Week at Luke AFB, Arizona, Tuesday 12 May 2026. The multi-station athletic event tested participants' endurance, teamwork, and physical fitness through a series of stations, including a low crawl, ammunition can carry and press, tire flips, a simulated medical casualty carry, a tactical vehicle push, a sustained endurance run, and synchronized four-person push-ups. The annual competition serves to honor law enforcement heritage while fostering comradery and friendly competition among Luke AFB first responders. (U.S. Air Force video by [Daniel Eby]/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 19:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007520
|VIRIN:
|260512-F-JH362-8633
|Filename:
|DOD_111716463
|Length:
|00:10:41
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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