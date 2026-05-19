Luke AFB Defenders Challenge B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007520" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Arizona — RAW B-Roll U.S. Airmen from the 56th Security Forces Squadron and firefighters from the Luke Air Force Base Fire Department compete in a timed Defenders Challenge during National Police Week at Luke AFB, Arizona, Tuesday 12 May 2026. The multi-station athletic event tested participants' endurance, teamwork, and physical fitness through a series of stations, including a low crawl, ammunition can carry and press, tire flips, a simulated medical casualty carry, a tactical vehicle push, a sustained endurance run, and synchronized four-person push-ups. The annual competition serves to honor law enforcement heritage while fostering comradery and friendly competition among Luke AFB first responders. (U.S. Air Force video by [Daniel Eby]/Released)