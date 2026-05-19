U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 8th Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit train with military working dogs during Beverly Sentinel 26-3 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 19, 2026. Beverly Sentinel 26-3 is a routine, recurring training event designed to test and validate Kunsan Air Base’s command and control processes during simulated contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dylan Maher)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 18:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007519
|VIRIN:
|260519-F-JD534-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111716431
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Beverly Sentinel 26-3: 8th SFS employ military working dogs, by SrA Dylan Maher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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