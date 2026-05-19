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    Beverly Sentinel 26-3: 8th SFS employ military working dogs

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    SOUTH KOREA

    05.18.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Dylan Maher 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 8th Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit train with military working dogs during Beverly Sentinel 26-3 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 19, 2026. Beverly Sentinel 26-3 is a routine, recurring training event designed to test and validate Kunsan Air Base’s command and control processes during simulated contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dylan Maher)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 18:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007519
    VIRIN: 260519-F-JD534-1001
    Filename: DOD_111716431
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Beverly Sentinel 26-3: 8th SFS employ military working dogs, by SrA Dylan Maher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Wolf Pack, 8th Fighter Wing, 8th Security Forces Squadron, Beverly Sentinel 26-3, exercise, 8 FW

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