The 593d Corps Sustainment Command oversees airport of debarkation operations for 25th Infantry Division Soldiers arriving at the Subic Bay International Airport in support of joint international exercises Salaknib and Balikatan, April 11, 2026, in Subic Bay, Philippines.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 17:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007516
|VIRIN:
|260411-A-HL390-1251
|Filename:
|DOD_111716368
|Length:
|00:07:02
|Location:
|SUBIC BAY, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 593d CSC APOD Subic Bay International Airport Balikatan 2026, by MSG P. Behringer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.