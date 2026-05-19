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    593d CSC APOD Subic Bay International Airport Balikatan 2026

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    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.11.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. P. Behringer 

    593d Corps Sustainment Command

    The 593d Corps Sustainment Command oversees airport of debarkation operations for 25th Infantry Division Soldiers arriving at the Subic Bay International Airport in support of joint international exercises Salaknib and Balikatan, April 11, 2026, in Subic Bay, Philippines.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 17:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007516
    VIRIN: 260411-A-HL390-1251
    Filename: DOD_111716368
    Length: 00:07:02
    Location: SUBIC BAY, PH

    Video Analytics

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    This work, 593d CSC APOD Subic Bay International Airport Balikatan 2026, by MSG P. Behringer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    RSOI
    Sustainment
    Joint Exercise
    Balikatan 2026
    airport of debarkation operations

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