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    56th SFS Hosts National Police Week 2026 at Luke AFB

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    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Video by Daniel Eby 

    56th Fighter Wing

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Arizona —U.S. Airmen assigned to the 56th Security Forces Squadron and local law enforcement officers participate in National Police Week events at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, May 11-15, 2026. The week-long observance included opening and closing ceremonies to honor fallen and current law enforcement officers while reinforcing the partnership between Luke AFB and local agencies committed to protecting the West Valley community. Joint activities featured a 5K ruck march, a military working dog and police K-9 competition, an "Excellence in Competition" shooting match, and a timed Defenders Challenge consisting of various physical events. (U.S. Air Force video by [Daniel Eby]/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 18:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007513
    VIRIN: 260511-F-JH362-5371
    Filename: DOD_111716330
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 56th SFS Hosts National Police Week 2026 at Luke AFB, by Daniel Eby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    56th Fighter Wing
    56th Security Forces Squadron
    k9 competition
    Luke Air Force Base (AFB)
    Police Week 2026
    National Police Week 2026

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