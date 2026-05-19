56th SFS Hosts National Police Week 2026 at Luke AFB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007513" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Arizona —U.S. Airmen assigned to the 56th Security Forces Squadron and local law enforcement officers participate in National Police Week events at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, May 11-15, 2026. The week-long observance included opening and closing ceremonies to honor fallen and current law enforcement officers while reinforcing the partnership between Luke AFB and local agencies committed to protecting the West Valley community. Joint activities featured a 5K ruck march, a military working dog and police K-9 competition, an "Excellence in Competition" shooting match, and a timed Defenders Challenge consisting of various physical events. (U.S. Air Force video by [Daniel Eby]/Released)