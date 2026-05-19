LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Arizona —U.S. Airmen assigned to the 56th Security Forces Squadron and local law enforcement officers participate in National Police Week events at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, May 11-15, 2026. The week-long observance included opening and closing ceremonies to honor fallen and current law enforcement officers while reinforcing the partnership between Luke AFB and local agencies committed to protecting the West Valley community. Joint activities featured a 5K ruck march, a military working dog and police K-9 competition, an "Excellence in Competition" shooting match, and a timed Defenders Challenge consisting of various physical events. (U.S. Air Force video by [Daniel Eby]/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 18:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007513
|VIRIN:
|260511-F-JH362-5371
|Filename:
|DOD_111716330
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 56th SFS Hosts National Police Week 2026 at Luke AFB, by Daniel Eby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.