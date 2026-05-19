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    Operation Hood Strike 2026 (B-Roll)

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    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Video by Spc. Kemarvo Smith 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Operation Hood Strike is a large-scale, multi-component engineer exercise on Fort Hood that integrates Active, Reserve, and National Guard, and Multinational Forces through synchronized training to enhance readiness, ensuring a cohesive and deployable total force ready to win in multi-domain operations. The exercise included sling-load operations utilizing aviation assets to move the bridging equipment necessary for wet-gap crossings on Belton Lake at the "Great Place." (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kemarvo Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 17:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007511
    VIRIN: 260513-A-XT168-3597
    Filename: DOD_111716305
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Hood Strike 2026 (B-Roll), by SPC Kemarvo Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    TXARNG, FortHood, USArmy, PhantomWarrior, IIIArmoredCorps

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