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    Luke AFB opens new Honor Guard facility

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    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Video by Daniel Eby 

    56th Fighter Wing

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Arizona —U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Berkland, 56th Fighter Wing commander, and Tech. Sgt. Zachary Williams, 56th Force Support Squadron Luke AFB Honor Guard noncommissioned officer in charge, host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for the new Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard facility at Luke AFB, Arizona. The state-of-the-art, purpose-built facility features modernized practice drill areas, professional office space, and quality-of-life amenities designed to support the team’s mission. The Luke AFB Honor Guard provides military funeral honors and ceremonial support across 52,000 square miles and six Arizona counties, averaging more than 1,000 military funerals annually. The new facility reflects the installation's commitment to investing in Airmen, preserving military heritage, and honoring the sacrifices of past service members. (U.S. Air Force video by [Daniel Eby]/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 18:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007510
    VIRIN: 260507-F-JH362-3900
    Filename: DOD_111716295
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

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    This work, Luke AFB opens new Honor Guard facility, by Daniel Eby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ribbon cutting ceremony
    Arizona
    56th Fighter Wing
    Luke Air Force Base (AFB)
    Base Facility
    Honor Guard

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