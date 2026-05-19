Luke AFB opens new Honor Guard facility

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007510" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Arizona —U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Berkland, 56th Fighter Wing commander, and Tech. Sgt. Zachary Williams, 56th Force Support Squadron Luke AFB Honor Guard noncommissioned officer in charge, host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for the new Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard facility at Luke AFB, Arizona. The state-of-the-art, purpose-built facility features modernized practice drill areas, professional office space, and quality-of-life amenities designed to support the team’s mission. The Luke AFB Honor Guard provides military funeral honors and ceremonial support across 52,000 square miles and six Arizona counties, averaging more than 1,000 military funerals annually. The new facility reflects the installation's commitment to investing in Airmen, preserving military heritage, and honoring the sacrifices of past service members. (U.S. Air Force video by [Daniel Eby]/Released)