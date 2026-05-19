Luke AFB opens new Honor Guard facility

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Arizona —U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Berkland, 56th Fighter Wing commander, and Tech. Sgt. Zachary Williams, 56th Force Support Squadron Luke AFB Honor Guard noncommissioned officer in charge, host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for the new Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard facility at Luke AFB, Arizona. The state-of-the-art, purpose-built facility features modernized practice drill areas, professional office space, and quality-of-life amenities designed to support the team’s mission. The Luke AFB Honor Guard provides military funeral honors and ceremonial support across 52,000 square miles and six Arizona counties, averaging more than 1,000 military funerals annually. The new facility reflects the installation's commitment to investing in Airmen, preserving military heritage, and honoring the sacrifices of past service members. (U.S. Air Force video by [Daniel Eby]/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 18:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007510
|VIRIN:
|260507-F-JH362-3900
|Filename:
|DOD_111716295
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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