Operation Hood Strike 2026 Video News Report

Operation Hood Strike 2026 is a large-scale, multi-component engineer exercise on Fort Hood that integrates Active, Reserve, and National Guard Forces through synchronized training to enhance readiness, ensuring a cohesive and deployable total force ready to win in multi-domain operations. The exercise included sling load operations utilizing CH-47 Chinook helicopters to position the equipment necessary to conduct wet-gap bridge crossings across Belton Lake at the "Great Place" from May 14th to 16th, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 17:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007509
|VIRIN:
|260516-A-MA608-5525
|Filename:
|DOD_111716284
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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