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    Operation Hood Strike 2026 Video News Report

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    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Perez 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Operation Hood Strike 2026 is a large-scale, multi-component engineer exercise on Fort Hood that integrates Active, Reserve, and National Guard Forces through synchronized training to enhance readiness, ensuring a cohesive and deployable total force ready to win in multi-domain operations. The exercise included sling load operations utilizing CH-47 Chinook helicopters to position the equipment necessary to conduct wet-gap bridge crossings across Belton Lake at the "Great Place" from May 14th to 16th, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 17:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007509
    VIRIN: 260516-A-MA608-5525
    Filename: DOD_111716284
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Operation Hood Strike 2026 Video News Report, by SFC Richard Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Combat Engineer
    36th Infantry Division
    U.S. Army National Guard
    U.S. Army
    Fort Hood
    Army Reserve

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