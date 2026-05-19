U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City

U.S. Service Members assigned to the Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama, were joined by the U.S. Ambassador to Panama, Kevin Marino Cabrera, the First Lady of Panama, Maricel Cohen de Mulino, and U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel Betancourt, senior defense official, U. S. Embassy Panama, during an eye-glasses giveaway event in Panama City, Panama, May 18, 2026. A batch of eyeglasses were distributed through the First Lady's Office's ‘See and Hear’ program, in collaboration with U. S. Southern Command and the United States Embassy. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 17:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007508
|VIRIN:
|260518-A-DL184-7047
|Filename:
|DOD_111716264
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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