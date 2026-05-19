(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    05.18.2026

    Video by Spc. Richard Morgan 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. Service Members assigned to the Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama, were joined by the U.S. Ambassador to Panama, Kevin Marino Cabrera, the First Lady of Panama, Maricel Cohen de Mulino, and U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel Betancourt, senior defense official, U. S. Embassy Panama, during an eye-glasses giveaway event in Panama City, Panama, May 18, 2026. A batch of eyeglasses were distributed through the First Lady's Office's ‘See and Hear’ program, in collaboration with U. S. Southern Command and the United States Embassy. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Morgan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 17:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007508
    VIRIN: 260518-A-DL184-7047
    Filename: DOD_111716264
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City, by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Ambassador
    SOUTHCOM
    partnership
    Panama
    JSCG-P
    See and Hear

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video