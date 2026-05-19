U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007508" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Service Members assigned to the Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama, were joined by the U.S. Ambassador to Panama, Kevin Marino Cabrera, the First Lady of Panama, Maricel Cohen de Mulino, and U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel Betancourt, senior defense official, U. S. Embassy Panama, during an eye-glasses giveaway event in Panama City, Panama, May 18, 2026. A batch of eyeglasses were distributed through the First Lady's Office's ‘See and Hear’ program, in collaboration with U. S. Southern Command and the United States Embassy. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Morgan)