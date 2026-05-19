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    Package: Rice Farmer Louisiana with Laborer

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    LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Video by Kirsten Strough 

    Natural Resources Conservation Service

    B-roll package of farmer Brandon Vail speaking with one of his farm laborers. He grows rice on his 2,700-acre farm in Calcasieu Parish in Lake Charles, Louisiana. He has utilized and advocates for crop insurance backed by the USDA’s Risk Management Agency.

    Agency: Risk Management Agency (RMA)

    Footage filmed on 7/29/2024 by USDA/Kirsten Strough

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 16:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007506
    VIRIN: 240729-O-UI255-1419
    Filename: DOD_111716236
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Package: Rice Farmer Louisiana with Laborer, by Kirsten Strough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    farming
    crop

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