The 593d Corps Sustainment Command facilitates port download for the commercial transport vessel Cape Horn during seaport of debarkation (SPOD) operations as part of reception, staging, and onward movement (RSOI) theater opening in support of joint international exercises Salaknib and Balikatan, April 10, 2026, at the Subic Bay port, in Agila, Philippines.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 17:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007505
|VIRIN:
|260410-A-HL390-9940
|Filename:
|DOD_111716235
|Length:
|00:07:26
|Location:
|SUBIC BAY, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 593d CSC SPOD RSOI Operations Balikatan 2026, by MSG P. Behringer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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