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    593d CSC SPOD RSOI Operations Balikatan 2026

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    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.10.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. P. Behringer 

    593d Corps Sustainment Command

    The 593d Corps Sustainment Command facilitates port download for the commercial transport vessel Cape Horn during seaport of debarkation (SPOD) operations as part of reception, staging, and onward movement (RSOI) theater opening in support of joint international exercises Salaknib and Balikatan, April 10, 2026, at the Subic Bay port, in Agila, Philippines.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 17:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007505
    VIRIN: 260410-A-HL390-9940
    Filename: DOD_111716235
    Length: 00:07:26
    Location: SUBIC BAY, PH

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    This work, 593d CSC SPOD RSOI Operations Balikatan 2026, by MSG P. Behringer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    RSOI
    Joint excercise
    seaport of debarkation
    Sustainment
    Balikantan2026

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