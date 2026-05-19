B-roll package of farmer Brandon Vail in his rice field with his wife and daughter at dusk. He and his family grow rice on his 2,700-acre farm in Calcasieu Parish in Lake Charles, Louisiana. He has utilized and advocates for crop insurance backed by the USDA’s Risk Management Agency.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 19:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007504
|VIRIN:
|240729-O-UI255-4758
|Filename:
|DOD_111716230
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Package: Rice Farmer Louisiana with Family at Dusk, by Kirsten Strough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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