U.S Army Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Ott, assigned to 961st Engineer Battalion speaks on how Operation Hood Strike increases readiness within the Engineer Regiment for Active Duty, National Guard, and Reserves during Operation Hood Strike 26 on Fort Hood, Texas, May 16, 2026. Operation Hood Strike is a large-scale, multi-component engineer exercise on Fort Hood that integrates Active, Reserve, and National Guard Forces through synchronized training to enhance readiness, ensuring a cohesive and deployable total force ready to win in multi-domain operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kemarvo Smith)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 17:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007501
|VIRIN:
|260513-A-XT168-5110
|Filename:
|DOD_111716184
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Operation Hood Strike 26 Strengthens Total Army Readiness (Reel), by SPC Kemarvo Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.