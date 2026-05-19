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    Science, Technology Chiefs Testify on FY27 Budget Requests

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    Senior War Department leaders testify on the department’s science and technology priorities during a fiscal year 2027 budget request hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee’s emerging threats and capabilities subcommittee in Washington, May 19, 2026. Testifying are: Emil G. Michael, undersecretary of war for research and engineering; Chris Manning, deputy assistant secretary of the Army for research and technology; Dave Tremper, deputy assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development, test and evaluation; and Janet C. Wolfson, associate deputy assistant secretary of the Air Force for technology, engineering and product support.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 17:38
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1007500
    Filename: DOD_111716169
    Length: 01:25:39
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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