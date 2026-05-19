Science, Technology Chiefs Testify on FY27 Budget Requests

Senior War Department leaders testify on the department’s science and technology priorities during a fiscal year 2027 budget request hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee’s emerging threats and capabilities subcommittee in Washington, May 19, 2026. Testifying are: Emil G. Michael, undersecretary of war for research and engineering; Chris Manning, deputy assistant secretary of the Army for research and technology; Dave Tremper, deputy assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development, test and evaluation; and Janet C. Wolfson, associate deputy assistant secretary of the Air Force for technology, engineering and product support.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 17:38
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1007500
|Filename:
|DOD_111716169
|Length:
|01:25:39
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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