Science, Technology Chiefs Testify on FY27 Budget Requests

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007500" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Senior War Department leaders testify on the department’s science and technology priorities during a fiscal year 2027 budget request hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee’s emerging threats and capabilities subcommittee in Washington, May 19, 2026. Testifying are: Emil G. Michael, undersecretary of war for research and engineering; Chris Manning, deputy assistant secretary of the Army for research and technology; Dave Tremper, deputy assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development, test and evaluation; and Janet C. Wolfson, associate deputy assistant secretary of the Air Force for technology, engineering and product support.