This week on the Raider Report, the 17th Training Wing and San Angelo law enforcement celebrated Police Week 2026. In other news, the 517th Training Group at the Presidio of Monterey hosted the Cryptologic Language Analyst Convention.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 16:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1007498
|VIRIN:
|260519-F-CK819-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111716116
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raider Report Ep. 137 | Police Week & CLACON, by SrA Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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