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    Raider Report Ep. 137 | Police Week & CLACON

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    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Brian Lummus 

    17th Training Wing

    This week on the Raider Report, the 17th Training Wing and San Angelo law enforcement celebrated Police Week 2026. In other news, the 517th Training Group at the Presidio of Monterey hosted the Cryptologic Language Analyst Convention.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 16:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007498
    VIRIN: 260519-F-CK819-1001
    Filename: DOD_111716116
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

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    This work, Raider Report Ep. 137 | Police Week & CLACON, by SrA Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AETC
    17TRW
    Policeweek
    517trg

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