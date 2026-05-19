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    The Light That Never Goes Out

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    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Video by Jorge Gomez  

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Irwin Army Community Hospital celebrates an enduring tradition carried by Florence Nightingale for National Nurses Week 2026. Watch as the ceremonial flame of nursing is passed forward through the generations of our IACH team. From our Honored Nurse Emeriti to the Rising Generation of new nurses taking up the mantle, this flame represents a shared responsibility to guide, support, and advocate for those in our care.

    To all the nurses who have served, are serving, and will serve the Big Red One community, thank you!

    Your light is your power.

    Music titles "Resolutions" and "Frankincense and Myrrh" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 16:32
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1007497
    VIRIN: 260512-D-JU906-1000
    Filename: DOD_111716063
    Length: 00:07:34
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

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    TAGS

    Fort Riley
    Kansas
    National Nurses Week

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