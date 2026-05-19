The Light That Never Goes Out

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007497" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Irwin Army Community Hospital celebrates an enduring tradition carried by Florence Nightingale for National Nurses Week 2026. Watch as the ceremonial flame of nursing is passed forward through the generations of our IACH team. From our Honored Nurse Emeriti to the Rising Generation of new nurses taking up the mantle, this flame represents a shared responsibility to guide, support, and advocate for those in our care.



To all the nurses who have served, are serving, and will serve the Big Red One community, thank you!



Your light is your power.



Music titles "Resolutions" and "Frankincense and Myrrh" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.