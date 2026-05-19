Peterson SFB State of the Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007496" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Space Force Col. Kenneth Klock, Space Base Delta 1 commander, presents the state of the base address at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 19, 2026. Klock highlighted the accomplishments of the base's subordinate units and presented the previous fiscal year's economic impact of 2.6 Billion dollars, underscoring Peterson's prominent role along the front range. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)