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    Peterson SFB State of the Base

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    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Space Force Col. Kenneth Klock, Space Base Delta 1 commander, presents the state of the base address at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 19, 2026. Klock highlighted the accomplishments of the base's subordinate units and presented the previous fiscal year's economic impact of 2.6 Billion dollars, underscoring Peterson's prominent role along the front range. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 16:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007496
    VIRIN: 260519-X-HB409-1001
    Filename: DOD_111716057
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: COLORADO, US

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    This work, Peterson SFB State of the Base, by SrA Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USSF
    state of the base
    Peterson SFB

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