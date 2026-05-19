Peterson SFB State of the Base

U.S. Space Force Col. Kenneth Klock, Space Base Delta 1 commander, presents the state of the base address at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 19, 2026. Klock highlighted the accomplishments of the base's subordinate units and presented the previous fiscal year's economic impact of 2.6 Billion dollars, underscoring Peterson's prominent role along the front range. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 16:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007496
|VIRIN:
|260519-X-HB409-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111716057
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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