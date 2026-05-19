E-2D Hawkeyes take flight for command and control at Checkered Flag 26-2 (B-roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007494" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy maintainers and aircrew assigned to Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 113 and VAW 114 conduct pre-flight operations with E-2D Hawkeyes during Checkered Flag 26-2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 11 and 13, 2026. As the premier command and control asset for the large-scale aerial exercise, the E-2D provided advanced airborne early warning and battle management. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez)