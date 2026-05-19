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    E-2D Hawkeyes take flight for command and control at Checkered Flag 26-2 (B-roll)

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    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Navy maintainers and aircrew assigned to Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 113 and VAW 114 conduct pre-flight operations with E-2D Hawkeyes during Checkered Flag 26-2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 11 and 13, 2026. As the premier command and control asset for the large-scale aerial exercise, the E-2D provided advanced airborne early warning and battle management. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 16:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007494
    VIRIN: 260515-F-VN231-1001
    Filename: DOD_111715921
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

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    This work, E-2D Hawkeyes take flight for command and control at Checkered Flag 26-2 (B-roll), by A1C Amanda Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Command and Control
    E2-D Hawkeye
    CheckeredFlag
    CKF
    Tyndall AFB
    US Navy

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