U.S. Navy maintainers and aircrew assigned to Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 113 and VAW 114 conduct pre-flight operations with E-2D Hawkeyes during Checkered Flag 26-2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 11 and 13, 2026. As the premier command and control asset for the large-scale aerial exercise, the E-2D provided advanced airborne early warning and battle management. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 16:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007494
|VIRIN:
|260515-F-VN231-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111715921
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, E-2D Hawkeyes take flight for command and control at Checkered Flag 26-2 (B-roll), by A1C Amanda Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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