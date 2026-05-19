Welcome Home Devil Brigade

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division return home to Fort Riley, Kansas, following a rotational deployment to Poland. Flights arrived back in the Flint Hills from April to May 2026. Family members, friends and fellow Soldiers gathered to welcome them home, marking the conclusion of the unit’s mission in support of regional security and readiness operations in Europe. (U.S Army video by Quinn O'Hara)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 15:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007484
|VIRIN:
|260518-D-A4434-3531
|Filename:
|DOD_111715622
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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