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    Welcome Home Devil Brigade

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    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Video by Quinn O'Hara 

    1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division return home to Fort Riley, Kansas, following a rotational deployment to Poland. Flights arrived back in the Flint Hills from April to May 2026. Family members, friends and fellow Soldiers gathered to welcome them home, marking the conclusion of the unit’s mission in support of regional security and readiness operations in Europe. (U.S Army video by Quinn O'Hara)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 15:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007484
    VIRIN: 260518-D-A4434-3531
    Filename: DOD_111715622
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

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    This work, Welcome Home Devil Brigade, by Quinn O'Hara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    welcome home
    Big Red One
    family

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