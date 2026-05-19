WATER SAFETY ALERT: Low Water Levels & Swimming Hazards

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007481" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Due to ongoing spring drought conditions, several lakes in the area, including Rough River and Nolin River Lakes, are experiencing lower-than-normal water levels. With these lower lake levels, many designated swimming beaches are currently unusable.



We know it may be tempting to swim in other areas around the lake, but these non-designated swimming spots can contain serious hidden dangers.



Hear from Rough River Lake's Adam Warren as he explains some of the hazards visitors should watch for while recreating at the lake right now.



Before you swim, remember:



Unexpected Drop-offs: Natural shorelines have false bottoms. You could go from waist-deep to over your head in a single step. Always shuffle your feet and wade with caution!



Submerged Hazards: Lower water brings stumps, rocks, and debris dangerously close to the surface. NEVER dive or cliff jump. Always enter the water feet-first.



Boat Traffic: Without "Boats Keep Out" lines, you are swimming in the roadway. Boaters often cannot see a swimmer's head in the water. Stay away from boat ramps, docks, and running engines (which carry the risk of Carbon Monoxide poisoning).



Hidden Currents: Keep a safe distance from dams and be aware that large boat wakes can act like mini-rip currents, pulling you into deeper water.



THE GOLDEN RULES FOR SWIMMING AT THE LAKES:



Wear a Life Jacket: Life Jackets Worn… Nobody Mourns. A properly fitted, USCG-approved life jacket is your best defense against unexpected drop-offs and exhaustion.



Use the Buddy System: Drowning is silent. Never swim alone and always have a spotter.



Skip the Alcohol: It impairs balance and judgment. Save the drinks for when you are safely out of the water.



Help us make this a safe summer!