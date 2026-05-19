F-35A Demonstration Team Hillsboro B-Roll

Video clips of the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team at Oregon International Airshow in Hillsboro, Oregon, May 14- 17, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 14:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007475
|VIRIN:
|260519-F-KY209-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111715416
|Length:
|00:08:02
|Location:
|HILLSBORO, OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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