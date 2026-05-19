(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-35A Demonstration Team Hillsboro B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HILLSBORO, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper 

    F-35A Demo Team

    Video clips of the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team at Oregon International Airshow in Hillsboro, Oregon, May 14- 17, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 14:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007475
    VIRIN: 260519-F-KY209-1001
    Filename: DOD_111715416
    Length: 00:08:02
    Location: HILLSBORO, OREGON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A Demonstration Team Hillsboro B-Roll, by SSgt Nicholas Rupiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-35A Lightning II
    Demonstration Team
    Oregon International Airshow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video