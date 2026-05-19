An aerial view of Norfork Dam shows the backbone of a system that protects communities, supports hydropower generation and sustains one of Arkansas’ most valued cold‑water fisheries. Operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the dam plays a critical role in regional flood risk reduction, reliable water supply and year‑round recreation that fuels the local economy.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 14:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007474
|VIRIN:
|260514-A-UH046-1561
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_111715403
|Length:
|00:03:59
|Location:
|ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Norfork Dam, Arkansas, by Erin Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.