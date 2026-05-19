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    Norfork Dam, Arkansas

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    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Video by Erin Jimenez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District

    An aerial view of Norfork Dam shows the backbone of a system that protects communities, supports hydropower generation and sustains one of Arkansas’ most valued cold‑water fisheries. Operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the dam plays a critical role in regional flood risk reduction, reliable water supply and year‑round recreation that fuels the local economy.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 14:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007474
    VIRIN: 260514-A-UH046-1561
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_111715403
    Length: 00:03:59
    Location: ARKANSAS, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Norfork Dam, Arkansas, by Erin Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Norfork Dam

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